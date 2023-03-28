To the editor: I’m Joel Ongert and I am asking for your vote to be West Bend’s next mayor. As mayor, I will implement the city’s strategic plan by prioritizing our hard-earned tax dollars toward the four most important aspects of our government: public safety, roads and infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life. I will listen to varying opinions and views, bring people together, build trust and form partnerships with key stakeholders. I have a college degree in business management and administration from Bradley University, and I’ve spent the past 19 years working at Caterpillar Inc. I’ve proudly served on the West Bend School Board for the past six years (two years as president), am a member of the West Bend Sunrise Rotary Club, the Senior Citizens Activities Center Board, the West Bend Public School Foundation, COLUMNS Scholarship Foundation, and am a member of the Washington County Republican Party. My wife and I have been raising our family in West Bend for 15 years, and we look forward to continuing giving back to the community we love for many years to come. You will not find a more passionate and capable person to lead the city of West Bend, and I am asking for your vote.
Joel Ongert
West Bend