To the editor: As we approach this spring’s election, it has become interesting to watch the endorsements for each respective candidate. While both candidates have amassed numerous endorsements, I do not think it is a coincidence that a number of endorsements for Denis Kelling come from outside the city proper including numerous county supervisors past and present, county sheriff, the outgoing mayor and an outgoing alderperson. Denis Kelling has stated numerous times that he was unsure if he wanted to run but was ultimately convinced to do so.
If elected mayor, you are supposed to represent the city taxpayers but Kelling has stated that he would continue to serve on the County Board. Kelling has also not committed to the advisory referendum that could possibly benefit the city as it pertains to addressing the conditions of our city roads because it goes against the will of the County Board. The outgoing mayor is Kelling’s treasurer. With all this being said, it makes one wonder who exactly is Denis Kelling going to answer to — his county supervisor cohorts, the outgoing mayor or the city taxpayers?
We would hope that all voters exercise their right to vote, and it is our hope that they cast their vote for an individual that will be solely focused on the future of the city of West Bend. That individual is Joel Ongert.
Bob and Nancy Leach
West Bend