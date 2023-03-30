To the editor: Joel Ongert is the best candidate for the next mayor of the great city of West Bend.
Joel did not need to be encouraged or coaxed into running for this position, Joel is running because he truly cares about the direction and future of this city. Joel makes every effort to understand all aspects of an issue before speaking and never takes the stance that he is smarter than the greater whole. Joel does the work that is needed to research all aspects of a potential decision and educate all parties involved and overall will be a great ambassador for the future of the city of West Bend. These are just a few of the reasons why the West Bend Professional Firefighters have unanimously endorsed Joel Ongert for the next city of West Bend mayor.
Steve Inhof
President
West Bend Professional Firefighters
West Bend