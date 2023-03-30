To the editor: West Bend has experienced unprecedented stability of late, with hard-fought unity on our governing bodies and consensus on issues that matter most. We’re finally moving toward better funding for our police and especially fire services. Commercial centers long dark are filled with new stores, keeping dollars here and widening our tax base. Downtown has never been more vibrant, with significant and long overdue infrastructure improvements imminent.
Despite a significant number of incumbents opting not to run, we can absolutely continue this momentum. The way to do that is electing Joel Ongert as our next mayor.
Joel is no stranger to public service, carrying with him the positive conservative values that shape our community. He’s no bully, but he’s smart and tough and he knows this city. His lengthy term on the West Bend School Board has shown energy and moxie, with a willingness to adjust course and tackle constituent concerns, crucial to encouraging popular consensus at City Hall. He’s already helped reopen our schools, make them safer, and fought for mainstream curriculum that nurtures and develops student minds.
I’ve lived here most of my life. In my conversations with Joel I’ve gotten to know a young leader with vision, and a firm grasp on the community’s pulse. He won’t play politics. He says there’s more important work to do, and I agree. I’ll miss his energy serving our students, but thrilled he’ll fight for our entire city instead.
Kyle Zwieg
West Bend