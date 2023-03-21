To the editor: Join our family in helping to elect a mayor who has demonstrated their positive commitment to strengthening our community!
Joel Ongert is a West Bend guy, through and through. He serves on several community nonprofits like the Senior Citizens Activities Center, Sunrise Rotary Club, West Bend Public Schools Foundation, and the COLUMNS Scholarship Foundation, to name a few. He and his family volunteer at community events like Enchantment in the Park, Winter Warm-up, Music on Main, Regner Fest, and Athletic Booster Club events.
Joel is a strong leader, a fiscal conservative and level-headed decision maker. There is no greater process to be a part of, and we have a responsibility to the community to elect quality leadership in the mayor’s office. I can soundly attest to Joel’s character and our family looks forward to voting for him.
Vote Joel Ongert for mayor of West Bend on April 4.
Kelly and Annette Tighe
West Bend