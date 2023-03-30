To the editor: I am writing this letter of support for Joel Ongert, who is running for mayor of West Bend. I have known Joel for the past 12 years and it is my privilege to call him a friend. Joel Ongert is the right choice to lead our great city forward into the future.
Joel’s commitment to service is one of his greatest traits. He volunteers on multiple nonprofit community boards and is an active member of several community groups. Joel is finishing up his second term on the West Bend School Board, where he has demonstrated fiscal responsibility while also focusing on excellence in education.
Joel and his family are also generous financial supporters of several community groups. His commitment to service has allowed Joel to build and develop essential relationships with critical West Bend community stakeholders. It is these stakeholder relationships that already exist that make Joel the right candidate for West Bend. These relationships will allow Joel to lead this great city into the future effectively through community engagement, consensus building, prioritization, and collaboration. West Bend should be governed in a manner consistent with the wants, needs, and desires of the people of West Bend and not larger government entities.
I know that Joel Ongert is the only choice as we move forward. Joel’s love, passion for this city will ensure that we as community members are well-served. Joel will strive to continue and make West Bend an attractive and safe place for people to live, shop, eat, attend school, open a business, or work while being a good steward of our tax dollars. As a longtime West Bend resident, parent, a political conservative, and local law enforcement leader, the choice is clear. Please join me and vote for Joel Ongert for mayor on April 4.
Tim Kemps
West Bend