To the editor: West Bend voters will soon choose their mayor to serve for the next three years. This is an important election, and the choice made by voters must ensure that the excellent progress being made in West Bend will continue.
Joel Ongert has compiled an impressive record of service to our community. As a devoted public servant, he deserves the opportunity to continue his work in service to West Bend. He cares deeply about the community and understands the challenges and opportunities we face. Joel is a current member of the West Bend Sunrise Rotary Club and the Senior Citizens Activities, Inc. board of directors. He’s served many years on the board of directors for the West Bend School District, including two years as president. Joel seeks to be our mayor to serve our community in a greater way.
Among Joel’s greatest strengths includes his willingness to listen to anyone who wishes to sincerely express their idea or opinion on a matter. He is skillful at taking what he learns to make the most suitable decision for the benefit of all parties involved.
The role of mayor of West Bend is not an easy job. This position is responsible for a $42 million annual budget and many decisions affecting all West Bend residents and businesses. West Bend needs a strong and passionate leader. Joel’s business experience and outstanding success along with his involvement and knowledge of our community make him uniquely qualified for the job. Joel is the ideal candidate for mayor.
As a member of this community for 30 years, I have witnessed changes that have grown our city into a great place to live and work. I’m confident that Joel Ongert as mayor will continue our progress and make West Bend an even better place for everyone.
I strongly urge you to vote for Joel Ongert.
Kevin Steiner
West Bend