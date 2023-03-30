To the editor: Our choices in the April 4 election will make a difference.
Good intentions are not the only qualifications for West Bend School Board candidates. We need school board members who are ready to listen and willing to act on the diverse needs of today’s schools, teachers, and students. We need individuals who are qualified, thoughtful, independent, and who are hopeful for the future of all our students. I was disappointed to read that three candidates chose not to participate in the recent election preview article that appeared in the Daily News. To me, that was a snub of the open discussion required for good government. For those and other reasons, my votes will go to June Kruger, Chad Tamez, and Kelly Lang.
For mayor, Joel Ongert has proven that he will be an independent and forward-thinking leader of West Bend. He deserves your vote.
Ryan Hetzel is the obvious choice for Washington County judge, as a lifelong resident actively involved in community, a highly respected attorney, and current Circuit Court judge for Branch 1 since June 2022. He is in stark contrast to his opponent.
The election for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has the attention of the nation, and it should have ours. The campaigns of the two candidates are spending millions of dollars and you’ll probably agree you won’t miss seeing any of their TV ads. I will vote for Janet Protasiewicz. Daniel Kelly’s reported efforts around the fake elector scheme of 2020, and his association with conspiracy theory activists, are enough to make him unqualified.
Vote.
Mary Beth Winkowski
West Bend