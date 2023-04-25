Once again Greg Palecek is quick to condemn my soundoff but has nothing of substance to rebuttal it. Facts are not garbage, Greg. There is no “misguided love of Trump,” as you assume. Only your obvious hate for him and I that keep you from seeing reality. I suggest you find a better source for information as I believe PolitiFact is far from fact. Trump has been a political target for years to distract low-info voters from the reality of how the swamp is selling our country out to our enemies.
I stand by everything I write and can back it. Trump WAS harder on Russia than any president since Reagan and that IS a fact. Trump cut off Russia’s pipeline to Europe to defund Putin’s uncivil tendencies. It was Biden’s reversal of everything Trump that blindly opened that pipeline and funded the war in Ukraine. And yes Mr. Palecek, I did hear that Biden is sending billions to Ukraine, to try to fix his screw-up. As a matter of fact, I wrote about it in my soundoff. Did you even read my soundoff before condemning it? And now Europe is under the thumb of Putin and no longer trusts the USA. Biden’s policy is detrimental to the USA and world peace and economics. And when I say Biden I mean the Democrat administration as Biden is a mindless puppet and can’t compose a coherent sentence. He doesn’t know where he is much of the time. There are films of Biden losing his way, being guided and being led holding hands. If you believe Biden is strong, I have some great oceanfront property in Nebraska you would love, too.
Drop the hate and educate yourself before your heroes sell our country out to China. It’s already in process.
— Dan Krier, West Bend