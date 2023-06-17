To the editor: John Torinus in his column on Wednesday wrote that he believes President Biden should pardon Donald Trump if he is convicted of charges by the DOJ in the classified documents case. Part of his reasoning is because Trump didn’t kill anyone. “No harm, no foul.” I’m wondering if he would feel the same way if Trump was not only found guilty of that case but also the case against him in New York in which he has been indicted for campaign finance violations and it looks like he is going to be indicted in Georgia for trying to interfere in their presidential election results. Trump didn’t kill anyone in those cases. Three pardons if found guilty in all of them?
What about the fate of Trump’s coconspirator if both are found guilty in the documents case. Should he also get pardoned or thrown under the Trump bus while his boss is out playing golf. But now we come to Jan. 6.
Two people were killed and several others died during the insurrection.
If Trump was indicted by the DOJ for crimes they believe he committed before or on Jan. 6 and was found guilty should he be pardoned because he didn’t personally kill anyone or send anyone to the hospital? Ford’s pardon of Nixon may have helped the country to heal but I don’t remember Nixon’s most ardent supporters being groups like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, 3 percenters, the KKK, and other white supremacy organizations. It would be more than naive to believe these supporters of Trump and his supporters in Congress are going to be appeased and go away because he receives one pardon or four pardons and also believe that Trump will ride away quietly into the sunset.
That was 50 years ago. Different times, different world, different person.
By Tom Limbach - West Bend