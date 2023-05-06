I sound off to April 27’s guest opinion “The Truth is … .” While I’m sure Mr. Bergerud had good intentions as to what he and many believe to be “the truth,” most of his “truth” is no more than deceptive political taking points that brainwash many. The real truth is found between the lines. I would like to address all the misrepresentations but with a 300-word limit, I will tackle one.
The truth is, we have “sane gun laws” one party in particular refuses to support. When “gun crimes” are committed, the gun charge is most often the first to be dropped by liberal DAs and criminals run free. When you don’t punish crime you will undoubtedly get more crime. The “conservative right” and National Rifle Association, in general, support law enforcement and support lawful and responsible gun ownership. If you look directly to Milwaukee, Many shootings are performed with stolen guns. We already have laws against those guns. And “weapons of war”? Most of those are automatic, not accessible to most citizens, and almost none are related to civilian gun deaths.
The main reason gun deaths of kids between 1 and 19 became the top cause of death in 2020 is that because of the pandemic and less people driving, the number of automobile deaths decreased. The gun deaths still did rise 29.5% and that is certainly tragic. But drug related deaths in children rose 94% and that is even more alarming. Mr. Bergerud didn’t even mention that.
As I have said before, “political talking points” are nothing more than tools to divide us citizens. We need honesty to reunite the “United” States of America and save our country from our enemies. Please pull back the curtain on political divisiveness and learn the real facts.
Be honest and Patriotic.
— Dan Krier, West Bend