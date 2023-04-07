To the editor: April 22 is Earth Day. Now that the snow has finally melted, I can’t help but notice all the litter and debris left behind. Soon everyone will be getting their yards ready for spring and will start to enjoy the warmer weather. If everyone in the city took even 15-30 minutes to clean up their yard, streets, local parks, or other places of their choosing, we could make a huge difference.
I will be out cleaning Wingate Park and hosting a friendly competition among the neighborhood children. We will post pictures, on our social media platforms, of the litter that we collected, along with any cool finds we make. It would be awesome to see the rest of the Washington County community join in on the cleanup.
Even if you choose to clean up your own yard, this helps cut down on debris blowing into the storm drain, your neighbors’ yards, the streets, along with helping keep animals and children safe. By taking action and cleaning up our community, we can create a chain reaction and inspire others to do the same.
This can also be a great way to set a positive example for the youth and others in our community.
If you are reading this, please set at least 15 minutes aside, on Earth Day, April 22, to find an area to clean litter in the community. If you are feeling adventurous, I challenge you to set up a friendly competition with your friends, family, and/or neighborhood and post your findings. It takes one person to start a chain reaction. You could be the person!
Ashley Patasius
West Bend