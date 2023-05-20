To the editor: John Vanderhoef’s May 12 story, “Singing for their Lives,” noting Wisconsin’s declining bird population, overlooks a critical element among the causes behind the disappearance of so many species: population growth.
Your readers need to know that nearly 90% of today’s growth is the result of a feckless immigration policy made far more irresponsible during the past two years thanks to a Biden administration that has allowed 6 million illegal immigrants to enter this country, most of whom will never leave. When the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, the U.S. population was 203 million; today it is approaching 335 million and, according to the Census Bureau, will reach 404 million by 2060.
Every 30 seconds, according to the Center for American Progress, this nation loses a football field-size piece of open natural space to human development that includes waterways and wildlife habitat, the latter, says Jennifer Phillips-Vanderberg, director of the Lake Michigan Bird Observatory, being the primary driver behind the disappearance of many birds. The Lake Michigan Bird Observatory is a partner of Save our Songbirds, a creation of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.
“It’s not all loss, but we do have to change how we as a country think about birds and think about conservation, and there hasn’t been a lot of political will for that lately,” laments Phillips-Vanderberg. “Think about how you can change things in your yard and in your community. Don’t give up.”
But don’t hold your breath waiting for the NRFW to step up and criticize our destructive immigration policy. It is shameful that the NRFW chooses to ignore a federal policy that is undermining its efforts to stop our precipitous decline in the number of birds.
It is true there is no political will to address this problem, but it’s also true there is no will among many Americans to hold accountable their members of Congress who helped to create the problem in the first place.
Dave Gorak
Executive director
Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle