To the editor: After the recent school shootings, state Reps. Scott Allen and Cory Tomczyk are again pushing the Republicans line of adding more guns instead of rethinking more gun safety measures. These two thoughtless people are pushing exceptions to our state law banning firearms on school grounds. They claim that schools are soft targets and that currently no one has firepower to stop embolden bad actors.
For whatever reason they are refusing to admit that guns might be the problem. Instead, they are saying that more guns are needed and are putting that burden of firepower on teachers.
What a bunch of cowards for putting teachers on the line! Unlike the police, a teacher’s job is not to serve and protect, but to educate.
Let’s instead look at ways of removing guns, especially high-powered firepower. We all want safer schools but adding guns isn’t the answer.
Jeanie Handley
Germantown