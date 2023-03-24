To the editor: Last week, I joined my Republican colleagues in introducing legislation to create needed, common-sense changes to our state’s abortion law.
This bill was drafted following extensive discussions with the medical community. The bill does three things to clarify existing abortion law. First, it updates the law’s language to provide better legal protections for abortions performed to protect the life and health of the mother. Second, it ensures that removal of fetal remains following a miscarriage does not qualify as an abortion. Finally, it adds exceptions from the law for rape and incest. While I am proudly pro-life, I respect the need to address these tragic circumstances.
Sadly, Governor Evers and the Democratic Party are determined to label these positions as “extremist.” I would remind them that not a single Democratic legislator voted last session to protect the lives of babies born alive following failed abortions. They also opposed bills to protect unborn children from abortions performed because of race, sex, or disability. These passed with Republican support, but the governor vetoed all of these bills. To make it even worse, the Democrats’ most recent abortion bill doesn’t include ANY limits up until birth. Who exactly are the extremists here?
That truth is that most Wisconsinites do not want the status quo that existed under Roe, when we had abortion legalized far beyond the public’s comfort level and even more lax than what exists in all European countries with the exception of Iceland. According to a Gallup poll conducted last year, a majority of Americans believe abortion should be illegal following the first trimester. A Marquette poll also found a majority of Wisconsinites support at least some restrictions on abortion. What they want is reasonable, commonsense exceptions and restrictions. The only voices advocating for them right now are coming from the Republican caucus.
Rep. Dan Knodl
Germantown