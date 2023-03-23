To the editor: Fortunately or unfortunately, I learned at age 13 (year 1980) that Democrats were only good at spending someone else’s money. It was the Carter era and the only president to hit double-digit inflation and interest rates. He believed he could spend our way out of a troubled economy (sound familiar?). The next thing you know inflation shot up (from printing money) and interest rates were raised (to cool inflation) to 10% plus. I then got to find out what powdered milk tastes like and long rationed gas lines look like.
Amazing how history repeats itself with a new generation believing there’s a free lunch at the end of the rainbow and politically ignorant voters that wont trust their eyes. It will take 20 years for this country to recover if the Biden regime ended today.
On a state level, if Dan Kelly loses to “Janet Probationonlyis,” it will set Wisconsin back more than 20 years as Act 10 will be repealed (guaranteed). Since Scott Walker enacted Act 10, Wisconsin taxpayers have saved $16.8 billion (that’s $16,800 MILLION dollars for those who are mathematically challenged). Meanwhile, public schools receive more taxpayer dollars than ever all the while enrollment is declining (less children born each year for the past 16 years) and the public school grades continue to plummet, so don’t claim money is the issue. You think you hate your taxes now? Just wait to see what happens if Act 10 is overturned.
Also watch crime continue to skyrocket if Janet wins because she has always believed in catch and release so there’s no point of even charging someone as ultimately the end result will be a very stiff warning for any criminal. Just leave the keys in your car and unlock your house so they don’t have to break the window.
Bottom line is there’s no better example of a union puppet than Joe Biden and Janet on a state level will make Wisconsin look like Chicago, San Francisco, Portland, Baltimore, New York City or any other failed long-term Democrat-controlled community. Don’t get duped again!
Todd Steiner
Germantown