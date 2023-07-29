To the editor: As the 2024 election gets closer and closer, there is one primary group that’s very important. The group used to be called the soccer moms but now it’s the suburban women.
There are several questions confronting this very important segment.
Question #1: Are the woman’s womb and reproductive rights more important than the education and indoctrination of their child or grandchild? Is the surgical mutilation of boys (castration) and girls (mastectomy) in order to identify as the other sex or gender neutral of any importance?
Question #2: Is the woman’s dependence on the throwaway child society (expendable pregnancy) more important than the spread of crime and lawlessness in their community?
Just look at what’s happening in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, New York, and Minneapolis.
Question #3: Is the hatred of Republicans so strong that this select group of ladies embrace men entering women’s restrooms and dressing rooms? Furthermore, is there any concern about men competing with their daughters and granddaughters in women’s sports?
Question #4: Will this important group turn a blind eye to the of unequal application the law that we have presently in our country? One for the rich and the politically connected, the other for the poor and political targets. Additionally, will they turn a blind eye to weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice? Remember the FBI going after parents protesting at school board meetings or targeting Catholics groups as being subversives.
Question #5: Will this group turn to a deaf ear to 5 million-plus illegals that we know of and the 1.5 illegals getaways that have entered our country? How many of these illegals mean to do us harm? What about the cost to our schools, our welfare system not to mention what disease will they bring and at what cost to our health system?
God save us if Biden is our next president!
Allen Polachowski - West Bend