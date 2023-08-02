Last Tuesday the 25th, I headed over to the Burger King on Highway 33 and 18th for a couple of burgers.
With only a two cars in line it only took about five minutes. This was at 6:00 p.m. I spent the five minutes looking around. I remember the car in front was a silver Volkswagen. I don’t know Volkwagen models at all. When I got up to the pay window the worker handed me my burgers, mumbled something and left. Another guy came up to the window and said the car in front paid my bill. I asked him to repeat. I got the same answer. Some friendly guy helped make my day.
So, friendly guy in the silver Volkswagen, thank you. My wife and I enjoyed our burgers immensely. Random acts of kindness still exist.
— Frank Byrne, West Bend