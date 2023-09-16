To the editor: I was so happy to see German Fest take place at Regner Park this year. I realize that the location was changed only due to construction downtown but have wanted the event at a different location for years.
I feel that this event has grown significantly since its start and has outgrown the Tennies Hardware parking lot. I was at Regner each day of German Fest and everyone that I spoke to about the location had positive comments to the change of venue. Parking was better, bathroom facilities better, people with special needs could move around better, more space was available for vendors. Habitat for Humanity did a great job with setup and I am sure attendance was up due to the location. It was also nice to see people helping those with walkers or wheelchairs get to and from the parking lot.
Let’s hope that this event will remain at one of West Bend’s beautiful parks. Times change and we need to change with the times.
Carolyn Pamperin - West Bend