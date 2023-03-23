To the editor: I am writing to express my support of Joel Ongert for mayor of West Bend. I worked with Joel while I was chief of police in West Bend, and he served as president of the West Bend School Board. Joel recently participated in the Police Department’s Citizen Academy and has worked with the PD to ensure the WB schools and surrounding areas are safe for students, staff, and neighbors. Joel listens to issues and concerns from all parties and gets the facts before deciding or stating an opinion.
I also worked with Joel in organizations that support West Bend students and the Greater West Bend community. Joel is an active member in the WB Schools Foundation, Columns Scholarships Foundation, and the WB Sunrise Rotary. Joel also supports several other community organizations and events in the city of West Bend. His commitment over the years has always, first and foremost, been to the city of West Bend residents and businesses.
As a School Board member, Joel has demonstrated his support for police, and as candidate for mayor, he has made public safety a top priority. I know Joel can be trusted to keep the promises he makes. As mayor, he will ensure public safety is properly funded and supported in West Bend.
I am proud to support Joel Ongert for mayor of West Bend and urge all city of West Bend residents to vote Ongert for mayor on April 4.
Ken Meuler
West Bend