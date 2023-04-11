To the editor: On Wednesday, a vote is expected to be taken by the Washington County Board of Supervisors. This vote will determine the future of the Samaritan Health Center.
In the 1960s, the county supervisors responded to the values that have been passed down for generations by committing to the care of our vulnerable, our elderly and our disabled members of the community. Those who have benefitted have been as young as 16 and as old as, well, over 100. Most had been taxpayers all their adult years. At that time, people did not make a lot of money. Our community was industrial and agricultural. There was a war going on.
And yet, leaders like Herb Tennies and others determined that our true values are reflected in how we care for those who struggle to survive. Through the years since that time, we as a county have kept those values alive and proudly supported the Samaritan.
We are hours away from a new decision, one that reflects today’s values. Can they have changed so much?
We turn to our leaders. We look to them to set the example we would like our children to learn from — just as we learned from the leaders of the ’60’s.
We are Americans. We stand proud of the “can do” spirit that has brought us to this moment. So please cheer our leaders as they are charged with the job to lead.
Deb Anderson
West Bend