To the editor: Education is the single most important issue in local and state government. Education has the ability to cure diseases and solve poverty. Education decreases violent crime and increases life expectancy. Incredible educators throughout the West Bend School District are the reason I am who I am today. As an 18-year-old there have been many firsts in the past year, but one that I am most proud of is my first school board election. A school board should value our incredible teachers for their hard work that often goes without much thanks. A school board should be without partisan or personal agenda. A school board should be a reasonable group of nonpartisan officials with one goal in mind: “How do we provide the best possible education to our children?”
I believe three candidates really exemplify this and that is why I hope you will join me in supporting the first three candidates listed on the ballot, June Kruger, Chad Tamez, and Kelly Lang.
A vote for school board is one of the most important and influential votes you will ever cast as a voter. If you voted in the Wisconsin midterm elections you were 1 of over 2.6 million to do so. If you voted in the West Bend School Board election in 2022, you were 1 of 9,912.
All of that is to say, please vote. If you are a college student who lives in West Bend when you aren’t at school, you have a constitutionally protected right to vote in West Bend and we need to show our support for West Bend educators and students by voting to create a great school board!
I also have to mention the current School Board member who is running to be mayor of West Bend. Joel Ongert has been a great member of the board and I believe he will make a great mayor!
Ray Spors
West Bend