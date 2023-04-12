I voted on April 4 as my priority was the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. I do not and still do not know any of the candidates that were running for the West Bend School Board. Any candidate running for local, state and federal government needs a Plan A and a Plan B. Plan A is an speech to thank those whom voted for the winning candidate( s) and Plan B is a speech from the LOSING candidate(s) to be gracious enough to concede to the winning candidate(s) for that particular race they were in.
Some losing candidates from the April 4 election were not gracious enough that they had to trash-talk the winning candidates in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race as well as the West Bend School Board race.
I would like to ask those who lost their bid for School Board what do your children and grandchildren think of your actions as being bullies?
Yes, going on social media and ranting and raving about your opponents and then saying you’re sorry you made a mistake, well it’s a little too late for that. Once it’s posted, it’s out there for all to see. And then to say that one of the candidates worked the hardest and still came up short, well, I don’t think that’s the case.
Those candidates that lost can still be winners by helping out, volunteering for your school district in any way you can. Perhaps that will give you name recognition and next time you throw your hat in the race, you will be the more popular candidate. If that doesn’t work, maybe you just have to have a better personality!
So, congratulations to the winning candidates and better luck next time to the losing candidates.
— Paulette J. Nelson, West Bend