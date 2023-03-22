To the editor: The spring election is right around the corner. As a candidate in the West Bend School Board race, I’d like to share my experiences that will give you the facts to base your vote off of.
I’ve been attending School Board meetings regularly since October 2021 and I’ve only missed a few meetings. It’s important to be at these meetings to learn about the district’s business and everything that happens. Since candidacy papers were filed, five out of the six candidates in this race have attended board meetings. The candidate who hasn’t been present says one reason they are unable to attend is due to not getting off work in time and would ONLY show up to board meetings IF elected.
I have spoken publicly about many different topics such as COVID-19 mitigation policies, bullying and harassment, school safety, budget, and curriculum pieces. Despite my best efforts, my words continue to fall upon deaf ears. Only a few School Board members take community members’ words seriously. As a board member, it is their job to listen to and advocate for the stakeholders in the community.
I am the hardest-working candidate in this race. I’ve got the experience of attending board meetings. If elected, I don’t see a “learning curve” in my future. I will be able to hit the ground running from day one and be an effective board member from the start.
If you want a strong-willed, determined, hardworking person on the school board, I am the guy. I’m also a young, motivated, dedicated community member who was instilled with traditional family values. I openly support and encourage you to vote for Nick Stewart and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven also. We are ballot spots four, five, and six.
Bottom of the ballot, top of your mind!
Bill Schulz
West Bend