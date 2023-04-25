There was a letter in the Daily News on Saturday by a lady who seems to be misinformed about seniors in Washington County not having a place to meet. I believe West Bend must have one of the best senior citizens facilities in the state. I’ve been going there over six years, participating in at least four different activities, and have never heard a negative word about the center from anyone. It has so many different activities for seniors that they are too numerous to mention. It’s open five days a week and will give anyone a tour whenever wanted, just show up.
If you want to make new friends and keep from being bored, it’s the place to go. I play sheepshead with a group of over 40 participants and the people couldn’t be friendlier. There are several in their 90s that play and couldn’t be sharper. I believe coming to the center and socializing with others contributes to their well-being. The center is open to anyone over 50 but most are between 60 and 90. There’s even Pickleball. Two or three sessions a day with three different levels and none of the players are as good as they think they are. Lessons are also available at the center for sheepshead and pickleball. Be there or be square. This is not a paid advertisement.
— Tom Limbach, West Bend