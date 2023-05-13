To the editor: Eighteen months ago, I found myself bored and looking at four walls in my home. I remembered hearing there was card playing at the Senior Center, so I went to check it out.
Today, I play sheepshead on Tuesday and Thursday mornings with approximately 20 to 30 of the friendliest people. I also now teach beginning sheepshead on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. I have also organized two sheepshead tournaments and am planning another one for fall!
Besides sheepshead, other activities offered at the Senior Center are, but not limited to, pickleball, cribbage, quilting and sewing, floor yoga, armchair fitness, bingo, mahjong and knitting and crocheting. So there is not a lack of things to do.
We have one of the best senior centers in the state of Wisconsin. We had over 17,000 visits by 586 members of the community with 7,100 hours of participation. The Senior Center is at 2378 W. Washington St. in West Bend. It is open to anyone 50 years or older. Most participants are between 60 and 90 years old or older.
So, it is my opinion there is a very wonderful, welcoming place for seniors to meet. Check it out!
Kathy Gibson - West Bend