Both Kathy Gibson and I submitted sound offs in the last two weeks about the benefits of the senior citizen center in West Bend and I guess some people are thinking, “Why would I want to sit inside now that warm weather is coming?” We both forgot to mention that the center has both biking and hiking groups that I think meet on Saturdays. I heard so far they’ve gone to Ridge Run Park, the Eisenbahn trail, Fellenz Woods and I think one more. I also heard some of the bikers use electric bikes because of disabilities but most use regular ones so both are welcome. If you are interested in meeting people with similar interests maybe check it out.
— Tom Limbach, West Bend