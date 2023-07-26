To the editor: Did you know that “separation of church and state” is not found anywhere in the U.S. Constitution or the Declaration of Independence? It was not even recorded in the Journals of Congress during the debates drafting the First Amendment where freedom “of” — not “from” — religion is found.
To the contrary, American statesman and Founding Father Richard Henry Lee said Thomas Jefferson “copied” the Declaration of Independence from John Locke’s book “The Two Treatises of Government,” a book which shows the proper operation of civil government by citing the Bible over 1,500 times.
It took effort for our Founding Fathers to try to tolerate cities at a time when cities were likely a lot more tame than they are today. Thomas Jefferson wrote to Benjamin Rush who was a signatory to the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a physician, educator, and delegate to the Continental Congress, “I view great cities as pestilential to the morals, the health, and the liberties of man.” Benjamin Rush wrote back, “I agree with you in your opinion of cities. … I consider them in the same light that I do abscesses on the human body — as reservoirs of all the impurities of a community.” Certainly the books in the schools of this city with age-inappropriate content validate their opinions.
Nonetheless, I find hope in John Hancock’s words: “In having secured the approval of our hearts by a faithful and unwearied discharge of our duty to our country let us joyfully leave our concerns in the hands of Him Who raises up and pulls down the empires and kingdoms of the world as He pleases.” For all of those who are making efforts to protect the children in our schools by trying to shelve adult-themed books for adults instead of minors, keep the faith! God is in control.
Pam Morici - West Bend