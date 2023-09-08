To the editor: There has been a lot of talk over the last few months about whether or not the county should share even more of the sales tax. The reality is that the county has always shared a portion of the sales tax, and I am willing to share even more. But I will only vote to share that tax revenue in ways that best serve the taxpayers, and that means shared services. When governments share services, it is a win-win-win. The taxpayers save money, the municipality saves money, redundancies are eliminated, and the taxpayers receive better service.
A recent example involves Kewaskum, who recently agreed to share IT and computer services with the county. This will save Kewaskum at least $60,000 per year. The county has an extremely robust network security program, so Kewaskum will be at a reduced risk of having their computers hacked.
Another example involves Hartford, who recently agreed to transition their emergency dispatching to the county. They join Slinger, Kewaskum, Newburg, Richfield, and Jackson, all of whom have relied on county dispatching for several decades. In the entire state of Wisconsin, there are fewer than 30 standalone municipal 911 dispatch centers remaining, as most municipalities now recognize the value of sharing this service.
Some municipalities want us to write them a blank check, so that they can squander it by hiring more bureaucrats and funding their “wish list” items while continuing to neglect their city streets. That is not something I have any interest in doing.
There are too many duplicate services in government. It is time to work together to eliminate these redundancies, and that would be a great use of sales tax dollars.
Christopher Bossert
County Board Supervisor
District 4 - West Bend