To the editor: Shoot for the moon and even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars. Wait, that doesn’t seem scientifically accurate. While an encouraging phrase, it’s not very truthful. In reality, if you miss the moon you’ll land in the near vacuum of space, around space rocks and maybe a rare monatomic atom. Our nearest star is of course the sun, and beyond that, it takes 4.25 light years to reach Proxima Centauri, definitely not a hope, skip, and a jump from our moon.
But this weekend, you’re in luck because the phrase can be abridged to state, “Shoot for the moon, and even if you miss you’ll land amongst the debris of Comet Swift-Tuttle.” Looking at this updated phrase does not have the same ring to it as the original, but it best explains the exciting Perseid meteor shower that peaks this weekend. Each year the Earth passes into the cometary debris field of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which has a period about the sun of 133 years, and whose remnants encounter Earth’s atmosphere, which provides us with the awe-inspiring spectacle of a meteor shower, many “shooting stars” concentrated to a range of days for best observation. The cometary fragments interact with the more dense atmosphere of Earth and burn up as they pass through, emitting light. Fingers crossed for few clouds in the night sky this year in West Bend. The Perseid meteor shower has its radiant, the origin spot in the sky, near the constellation Perseus. While not the most frequent meteor shower during the year — that title goes to the Geminids in December — the Perseids are during a more temperate time of the year that allows you to comfortably sit outside.
I invite you to take a moment to sit back and enjoy the God-given astronomical wonders above this coming weekend. Don’t forget to make a wish.
Mitch Ziesemer - Town of Barton