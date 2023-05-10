There are several types of people in this world; some you can get along with, others just rub you the wrong way.
Race, gender, age, religion, political persuasion or income doesn’t seem to have any bearing on whether someone is easy to get along with. It’s easy to spend lots of time with those you can get along with. It’s easier to avoid contact with contrary individuals as much as possible.
If you consider the Pharisee Saul you’ll find he was a bit contrary when it came to those who believed in Jesus as their Savior. In the memes that find favor these days Saul might be depicted as a fire breathing bull trying to destroy all in its path. This man was a Roman citizen and trained under the much-respected Gamaliel; he was a Pharisee of Pharisees. He was present when the disciple Stephen was stoned by the council for defending his faith in Jesus Christ. From that time Saul became a persecutor of those Jerusalem believers, dragging them out of their homes to prison. He even sought out authorization to be able to do this in other cities.
On one such journey, to Damascus, it was time for Saul to step into his destiny. His encounter with the arisen Jesus on the way to Damascus knocked him off his high horse and changed his life forever.
Jesus identifies himself as the one Saul has been persecuting and sends him to Damascus to await further directions. Saul waited three days — blind and without taking food or water.
In the meantime, the Lord sent Ananias to pray for Saul to receive his sight again. Ananias protested; he’d heard about the brutality of this man and his intentions to do the same to believers in Damascus.
Amazingly, the Lord reveals his plans for Saul to stand before kings, go to many nations and even to the Jewish people to bear Jesus’ name and tell all Jesus had accomplished for them.
In Jeremiah, chapter one, God calls Jeremiah to serve him. He says that Jeremiah was set apart for God’s service before he was born; even before he was formed in his mother’s womb Jeremiah was destined to be a prophet to the nations.
King David echoes this idea of destiny when he praises God for knowing him before he was ever created and he acknowledges that before his birth the number of days of his life were recorded in God’s book (Psalm 139:16).
Paul, also known as Saul, wrote to the Ephesian church about their destiny.
This letter was distributed to all believers and was also intended for us. In chapter 1, verse 11, he speaks of them being God’s inheritance; how they had a destiny, or estate, that would fulfill the plan of God. He elaborates in 2:10 about how before our birth God had planned our destiny and the good works we’d do to fulfill that destiny. When he wrote to the Romans, he wrote about every detail of our lives being continually woven together to fit into God’s perfect plan to bring good into our lives (8:28 taken from the Passion Translation). In verse 30 Paul says God determined our destiny ahead of time.
Even Peter, in his first epistle, speaks of our individual destinies: “You are not forgotten, for you have been chosen and destined by Father God. The Holy Spirit has set you apart to be God’s holy ones, obedient followers of Jesus Christ who have been gloriously sprinkled with his blood.” (1:2 Passion) Everything about our lives has been foreordained by God.
So what must we do?
When we encounter individuals particularly contrary it’s time to ask the Lord what his intention is for their lives. Does this person cause a disruption and forcefully declare their opinion at every opportunity? Perhaps God always intended for that one to be an effective evangelist for his kingdom on earth.
Agree with God’s intent in prayer and use opportunities to usher that one into their destiny.
Do you encounter ones who are very fearful and reserved? Since God has not given a spirit of fear, but one of love, power and a sound mind, speak the opposite of what you see into their lives. Tell them how much God loves them; give them a reason to feel strong and assured, encourage them seek the Lord for direction in their lives.
We may never know how a few words spoken into a life can have a transformational impact to help that person discover their destiny already prepared before their birth.
Darlene Stern is a Kewaskum native and writes a weekly column for the Daily News.