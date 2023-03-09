Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $91 billion budget in Feb 2021 to RAISE state spending by 7.3% in the 1st year and RAISE TAXES by $1 billion (source: AP news). As per law and protocol, the Republican Legislature then rewrote the budget. Gov Evers then signed the 2021-23 budget in July, 2021, enacting the Republicanwritten $2 billion income and property TAX CUTS for homeowners. These tax cuts were made possible by a revenue surplus, partially due to an infusion of federal pandemic relief along with policies put in place by Gov. Scott Walker (source: Fox 6 News). According to the MacIver Institute, these policies have saved Wisconsin taxpayers over $15 billion since enacted in 2011.
— Lois Guse, Town of Trenton