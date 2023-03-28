To the editor: I am writing to endorse Tracy Hennes for the Hartford Union High School Board. As a former member of the board, I worked side by side with Tracy for seven years. Several of those years she was board president and I served as vice president. We tackled countless difficult situations.
What I saw from Tracy is a tireless effort to do what is right for the students, the school, the community, and taxpayers. She is a proven leader, has outstanding credentials, and is the current president of the HUHS board.
Tracy holds administration as well as fellow board members accountable.
Many times, this can be tough, but you can count on Tracy to do what is right.
As a union high school, HUHS has four large public schools and eight private schools that feed into it. Most of these schools do an excellent job of preparing students. A few of them do not, and pass kids unprepared for high school without even adequate reading skills. HUHS is the last chance for these students to gain an education prior to entering “the real world.” The staff at HUHS, supported by the School Board which is led by Tracy Hennes, continue to make strides in preparing these young adults for life after school. You do not have to take my word for it. See for yourself. Stop by the district office and ask to walk the halls with an administrator. Or attend the annual HUHS showcase.
You will be pleasantly surprised at what you see.
I strongly support Tracy for her leadership, depth of knowledge and passion for education, commitment to our students, and her tireless work ethic. Please vote to retain Tracy Hennes on April 4.
Richard Clement
Hartford