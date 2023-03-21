To the editor: Every case that goes to the Supreme Court starts in the circuit court, and we need a judge in Washington County who will start with the Constitution in mind. Russ Jones will be that judge.
Preserving the Constitution and keeping Washington County tough on crime are far more important than a few minor blemishes on his past record. Jones will be the judge who keeps our county tough on crime, with bail and sentencing practices that don’t ignore public safety. He is also the only conservative in the race.
We have a Supreme Court candidate right now who openly advocates for using the courts to usurp the Legislature and implement her own personal policies. Her opponent, Dan Kelly, understands that it is the job of the Legislature to make laws, and that the court only exercises its power to overrule the Legislature if the law conflicts with the Constitution. His interpretation protects our rights and prevents our nation from becoming a judicial tyranny.
Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley has stepped forward to endorse Russ Jones, as has Court of Appeals Judge Shelley Grogan. Former Supreme Court Justice David Prosser has also endorsed Jones. Add to that former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and you have a great lineup of strong conservatives who are backing Russ Jones. I trust their judgment, and I encourage you to as well.
On April 4, let’s bring a strong conservative to the bench in Washington County.
Chris Bossert
County Board Supervisor
District 4
West Bend