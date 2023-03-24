To the editor: City of West Bend residents need to get to the polls and vote Denis Kelling as the next mayor of West Bend. His opponent, Joel Ongert, does not belong anywhere near the mayoral seat. During Ongert’s time on the School Board, he has been rude and combative with parents. The change he promised was left unchanged. We must elect a mayor who stands firm on principles, who will support our Police and Fire departments, and continue our economic growth. Denis Kelling has the relevant experience to do the job running our city. Vote for an actual Conservative candidate who understands how to balance a government budget and keep a watchful eye over our tax dollars, while still supporting public safety and fixing our roads.
Denis Kelling is the real deal, and I encourage you to join me in giving him your vote on Tuesday, April 4.
Kimberly Goldman
West Bend