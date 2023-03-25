To the editor: Residents of the city of West Bend will be electing a new mayor on April 4. There are two gentlemen running for the office. I know Mr. Kelling as I have served with him on the County Board. Last April, he ran for County Board chairman, and I believe he thought he was a “shoo-in.” He was not elected by his fellow supervisors.
I would have joined the majority of the Board and would not have voted for him either, just as I will not be voting for him for mayor of West Bend.
I did not personally know Joel Ongert, but I had heard good comments about him. He sought me out to talk about his campaign and what he would do for the city if elected.
After that lengthy discussion, I believe him to be an honest and very capable person for leading West Bend. I fully support him as West Bend’s next mayor and hope that our community will support him with their vote on April 4.
I retired from Washington County after 30 years of service in our local court system with 15 of those years as the elected clerk of Circuit Court.
I have known Ryan Hetzel from the time he was a young attorney practicing in our county, and I have watched him rise to become a respected judge.
I do not know Mr. Jones nor do I suspect most residents of Washington County do not know him as a practicing attorney as I understand he is a very new resident of our county.
Ryan is well-known in the legal community and highly respected. He has given back his time and talent in support of his hometown and it’s now our turn to say “thank you” and show our confidence in his ability to continue on as a circuit court judge.
Please also vote for him on April 4.
Kristine M. Deiss
West Bend