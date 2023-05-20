To the editor: National Poppy Day is on May 26, a nationally celebrated day. On September 27, 1920, the red poppy became the official flower of the American Legion to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died. From the dirt and mud grew the red poppy to symbolize the bloodshed during the battle following the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.”
The red poppy became the American Legion flower led by the American Legion Auxiliary. Each year the American Legion Auxiliary distributes the Legion poppy, offering a canister to make a donation to veterans at Zablocki Medical Center in Milwaukee, who hand-make every poppy.
If you see a Legion or Auxiliary member before or on Memorial Day with a canister with the Legion red poppy, a donation would not only help the hospitalized veterans, it also is devoted entirely to rehabilitating and assisting veterans and their families. They have done so much for us. Let’s do the same for them.
Pat Hart
Secretary
Fohl-Martin Unit #483
American Legion Auxiliary
Allenton