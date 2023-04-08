Seems like the thing Mark Belling and Owen Robinson waste most of their time doing is trying to tell the world how ignorant the radical lefties in Wisconsin are. One thing they do know how to do, judging by Tuesday’s election results, is to get out and vote. It looks like they’re making Wisconsin great again. I don’t know what Robinson and Belling will blame the loss on, but obviously Trump and the U.S. Supreme Court can be thanked. Daniel Kelly’s “concession” speech had to be the epitome of a poor loser.
— Tom Limbach, West Bend