To the editor: I would like to address some concerning questions I have in the decisions being made in Washington County.
First the decision was made to start charging for the use of 'our' county parks. So many thought “YAY!” The cost was taken off the taxes. Who are the majority of the users of our parks? Usually young families with children who are looking for a place to picnic, hike, swim and spend time together, or older people who enjoy many of the same activities close by. Now they are forced to purchase a pass either yearly or daily to enjoy those activities. If they rent a shelter for a birthday or anniversary, now all attendees must purchase a pass just to celebrate with family and friends. Many of these people are not the wealthiest in our area and look for areas to enjoy our county without charge.
Next the decision was made to sell the Samaritan to a private entity. Again YAY! Another cost off the tax payer in the county. But, not much thought was given to the residents of the facility now and in the future. How many of the people in the county can’t afford the thousands of dollars it costs a month to reside in the private facilities? Everyone hopes that when they need care their families with care for them, until the realization that their children live out of state or they can’t afford to quit their jobs to take care of a parent. Face it, it’s not just sitting at home playing cards or going for walks with an elderly parent. It’s medications, bathing, walkers, doctor appointments, memory issues, health problems and not to mention the freedom that a caregiver loses.
Next came UW-Milwaukee at Washington County. Many of our students attend there for the first part of their college education to save money on housing and transportation. But, the county again decides changes must be made!
And now it’s the Washington County Commuter Express. And again, YAY, cost off the taxpayer. But, who uses the service? People who work or have appointments at Froedtert Medical Center, students attending UWM, MATC, veterans going to the VA for care, other workers who don’t want to deal with the exhausting/stressful daily drive.
Many of these services that have been taken away are used by people who are financially stressed already. I am sure that if you think logically there are not many CEO’s, executives or the wealthy of our county who have ever used these services, nor have they ever thought of those who use them. But, YAY, the costs have been removed from our tax bills.
Don’t bother advertising our county as a caring county that treasures ALL of our citizens and cares about quality of life and availability of services. Just think about all of the tax dollars that have been saved to remove the services many relied on for their wellbeing and transportation needs. YAY!
Vicki Tackes
Slinger