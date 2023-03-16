To the editor: The fate of Samaritan Home in Washington County rests in the hands of five county supervisors out of the 21, who have the power to block the county-run skilled nursing facility from existing.
How fair is that? “We the people” of Washington County need to rise above the voices of a few — five, to be exact — and demonstrate that Washington County has a moral compass that guides them in caring for their seniors and disabled.
Look at it this way: Do we really want the press to get a hold of what we are doing in Washington County if we choose to close Samaritan home and disperse the residents outside of our county and miles away from their loved ones?
The headlines in the local paper and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel could read “Washington County chooses not to continue care for their seniors and disabled and are moving them out of their home they call Samaritan.”
If we can convince 16 county supervisors to vote to “Save Our Samaritan” (SOS) we can rise above the five who have lost their way.
Please call your supervisor to SOS and show up with your SOS signs in hand when the supervisors are due to vote Samaritan’s fate at 6 p.m. April 12 in the Herb Tennies building on East Washington Street in West Bend.
See you there!
Nancy Gloede
West Bend