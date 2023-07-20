To the editor: In the beginning, when our country was founded our Founding Fathers and Mothers studied the Bible and learned that there were 615 civil laws that were important to establishing a free country. They prioritized their day by first praising God and taking care of neighbors who they knew would in turn protect their family. Many today live by these very same principles by standing up for our children and exposing books like “The 57 Bus” that Kym Krimsells rightly called “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” The book is the beginning of unnecessary grooming shown to lead to abuse, and genital mutilation resulting in a lifetime of daily hormones.
With that mindset, it seems that anything goes in the school district curriculum no matter how profane, vulgar, violent, or sexual, and that it is more important to defend books with explicit adult content than to protect the minds and hearts of the vulnerable youths recently observed at the school board meetings, committee meetings for reconsideration of books, and local news articles.
Our country’s Founding Fathers were God-loving and wrote all our founding documents while keeping in mind, as Thomas Jefferson noted, “that the firm basis of liberty was for people to remember that liberty is a gift from God.” In his Thanksgiving Proclamation, George Washington stated “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the Providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor.”
May almighty God touch the hearts of the West Bend School District book reconsideration committees and School Board to do what is in the morally best interest of the students of the school district.
Mary M. Schneider - Fredonia