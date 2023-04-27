To the editor: On April 12, a meeting was held to determine the fate of Samaritan Health Care, said to have a 4-star (very high) rating. Thirteen wheelchair Samaritan residents were present, plus many people from the community, an extra room required for overflow. For two hours, I heard strong support from numerous supervisors, signs stating: “I support Samaritan.” Numbers given in reports validated possibilities for a remodeled, smaller sized facility with adequate staff, financially feasible. But the only option presented was to remodel Samaritan. A closed meeting followed; we had to leave.
Thursday, calling Samaritan, I was stunned to learn the decision: Sell! Where did that come from? Many of us wonder, was that planned ahead? Playing games with us? Decision already determined? The sell option was never presented in detail. A connived deception? Silence a ploy to “control the crowd”? Integrity of communication and representing the people? Devious way to avoid discussion about selling? Why wasn't “selling” brought up when we were present? No open mic? Who is being represented? Is honesty out of style?
Many in this community have spoken strongly for remodeling Samaritan. As supposed good listeners, how could supervisors and the county exec miss what the larger community says? It's a sad commentary when they need to operate in secrecy! Samaritan residents said they've been guaranteed they will be taken care of. What does it mean to “be taken care of”? What kind of care would that include? You can guarantee quality care? Once sold, that is totally beyond your control. There are some good private companies. Many more offer poor quality of care. Don't inflict that on our community!
My family received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, dated February 3, 2023, regarding a nursing home, Atrium, my brother had been in. Atrium, a private company, allegedly billed Medicare $189,000,000, received $43,000,000; billed Medicaid $218.000,000, received $93,000,000. The U.S. DOJ letter states: “they certified that they would follow all required quality of care standards, but they did not do so and that they would operate their facilities with adequate staffing, supplies, and services, but they did not do so.” Atrium reportedly withheld employees' health insurance payments. Atrium is presently under criminal investigation for fraud.
Selling, to a nonprofit or for profit, needs to be very closely investigated. Supervisors from West Bend and the county exec, will be accountable, at least in one way, for selling Samaritan. Don't inflict another poor decision on our community!
Sr. Donna Siegl, OSF West Bend