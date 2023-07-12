To the editor: A bit of who I am and a comment or two at this time in July 2023. I am a progressive. I am 72. I look back. I look forward. What we have done. What we can do. There are 70 million of us over the age of 60 and, collectively, we have the power to create change.
We must get off fossil fuels. We, over 60, can be a powerful force in this endeavor. It is the right thing to do. I moved to West Bend in December 2022 from Watertown. My effort is to connect with 2 or 200 progressives in West Bend to establish a chapter of Third Act in which we begin baby steps.
Today I call upon retired lawyer and political opinion contributor Mr. Waring Fincke to come forward with his pen and his feet and join in this effort.
Richard Sanford - West Bend