To the editor: It is always said that the Catholic vote is the vote that determines the outcome of an election. I always hear about how the “right” only votes on one issue: pro-life. I would like to reiterate what Archbishop Listecki said on March 28, 2023: “There is only one problem with the proabortion argument — it is not ‘pro-choice.’ It is prodeath, and the reality is that a life is taken. Imagine this gruesome sight: a fully developed infant, nine months in the womb, and then this preborn is sliced up. Now, imagine a year-old infant, sliced up. Underneath the picture of the nine-month, fully developed preborn is the statement: ‘This action is protected by the law,’ and underneath the one-year-old is the statement: ‘This is an act of murder.’” Protasiewicz ran on only one issue — and it was proabortion. I am thoroughly disgusted that people who call themselves Catholic determined the outcome of this election. Remember, you cannot be both Catholic and Democrat.
Jean Weymier
West Bend