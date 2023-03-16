To the editor: I’ve known Joel Ongert for over a decade and am honored to call him a close friend. I’m proud of his involvement and leadership in the community, and his hard work and successful career at Caterpillar. He’s a great father, husband, and friend to so many in our community, and I’m honored that he is a longtime member of the USCCA!
When Joel called me a year ago to tell me he was thinking about running for mayor of West Bend, I was thrilled. Not only thrilled for him, but thrilled for our community. During that call, I told him that I couldn’t think of a better person to represent the city as our mayor, and I still feel that way today.
Joel is not a politician who’s eying an opportunity to run for higher office, he’s a community-oriented family man who enjoys giving back to the city that he loves. We should be so lucky to have a guy like Joel willing to step up and represent us as our mayor. Vote Joel Ongert for mayor of West Bend.
Tim Schmidt CEO
Delta Defense West Bend