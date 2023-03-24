To the editor: I am writing this letter of support for Joel Ongert for mayor of West Bend. I personally know Joel to be a caring father, husband, neighbor, and have the privilege of calling him a friend. Joel is one of the most outgoing, compassionate, caring, selfless people I’ve ever met. He has been called to serve his community in a variety of different ways over the years and has always accepted whatever challenge was presented, and done the job asked of him.
I have confidence that Joel will oversee the city budget in a conservative manner, yet provide exceptional services to city residents. He is fiscally conservative and not afraid to ask tough questions. Most importantly, he will make tough decisions to ensure our tax dollars are being spent in the most efficient and effective manner. Joel is by far the most qualified and the most capable of leading our city in the right direction.
As a Republican, political conservative, and local business owner, the choice is clear.
Please vote Joel Ongert for mayor on April 4.
Tonnie Schmidt
West Bend