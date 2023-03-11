To the editor: Transparency seems to be the watch word these days, so to be transparent, I’ve lived in West Bend most of my life and graduated from West Bend High, as did my three daughters and one grandchild, so far. I’ve also served as president of the School Board and the Economic Development Corporation. In these roles, it became very clear to me how important public education is for the economic and social well-being of our community.
In order to attract new businesses, quality employees, and keep the ones we have, the schools must focus on education and be free of senseless drama or pointless cultural warfare. To ensure this, we need School Board members who are educated, sober, mission-driven, supportive of public education, respectful of teachers, and open to community input that might not match their particular views.
As such, I urge you to join me in voting for the top three names on the ballot, specifically, June Kruger, Chad Tamez, and Kelly Lang.
Charles Hillman
West Bend