Once again John Torinus writes an opinion that falls far from reality. John continues to write hateful columns toward the GOP while he cannot honestly say anything good about his heroes in the current administration. Almost anything good would likely be lies.
Earth to John, neither DeSantis nor Trump are in a position to do anything about Ukraine. Anything they say while not having the power act could only agitate the situation. And while you say “Joe Biden has hung tough on supporting the heroic defense of Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.” It’s easy for him to send your money and mine to Ukraine to try to fix his screw-up. It’s Biden’s policy that funded Putin’s war which is now a delicate situation. Biden’s economic and world policy continues weakening the USA while strengthening our enemies in so many ways. He helps to fill emergency oil reserves of Russia and China while depleting ours. While helping Ukraine, Biden is depleting our military reserves.
President Trump had sanctions and restrictions on Russia and our enemies that held them at bay. The war didn’t happen under the strong leadership of President Trump. “Trump’s buddy Putin” as you say, was afraid of Trump because he was tougher on Russia than any president since Reagan. That’s a fact. Did President Trump do everything right? Absolutely not. But his policy focused on putting the USA and “we the people” first. It is the weakness of the current administration and its weakening of the USA that is destroying world safety and economics. Countries that have been allies of the USA for decades are leaning toward China as world trade currency over ours. This is serious.
While the low infos bicker petty politics, “our government” is selling out “our” country to our enemies. Wake up.
— Dan Krier, West Bend