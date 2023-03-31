To the editor: In response to the March 11 by Charles Hillman in the Daily News, other than ballot placement, he described the “3 S” candidates for the West Bend School Board. The 3 S’s are educated beyond high school in each of their careers. In fact, to my knowledge, while all six candidates are educated, none have degrees in education or finance; so I would consider all six candidates on equal footing. The 3 S’s are absolutely mission-driven, supportive of public education (why else would they be candidates?), respectful of teachers, and open to community input while leading the way by example in giving their own input from time to time. Why Mr. Hillman included “sober” has me wondering about his ability to be respectful, since I know all three S candidates well and find them to be truly upright, sober people.
What is actually at stake is the values the candidates have. For example, the majority of the current board decided to allow controversial LGBTQIA+ and BLM displays in classrooms even though it violates Policy 381. The result? At least one class at Badger Middle School is allowing students to read LGBTQIA+ books for writing and infographic projects. LGBTQIA+ sexuality books are also being promoted at the high schools. Is this what we want taught with our tax dollars? I hope not! While I don’t want teachers teaching religion in public schools, I also don’t want teachers promoting secularism. After all, not all families can afford to send their children to private schools; but, for those families who can afford private or homeschooling, promotion of the wrong values is exactly what will drive the students out of our schools.
I’m voting for the 3 S’s on or before Tuesday for the WBSD School Board: Stewart, Schulz, and Schloemer-Aleven, spots 4, 5, and 6. Please join me!
Jody Geenen
West Bend