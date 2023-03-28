To the editor: I believe that most people are not extreme, but rather are “in the middle” with regard to politics and finding solutions to problems facing our city or country. I’ve always been that kind of person who looks at a situation and tries to find a suitable middle ground that respects the sensibilities of most, if not all, people while solving the problem.
Unfortunately, most of what I hear and see today focuses on the extremes — in both directions. It’s the pragmatic, practical people of society who are being ignored. Only those who are far right or far left seem to have their positions considered by decision-makers. I for one am tired of being part of the forgotten majority that finds “compromise (coming together) for the sake of all” to be a really good thing.
As I look at the candidates for various elected positions, I want to support those who are more concerned about the majority of us in the middle rather than some core supporters on the extremes. I want to elect those who are willing to truly listen to all sides and reach decisions which positively impact the general public. I’m tired of “agendas” which don’t reflect the majority in the middle. I want to elect those willing to be of service, rather than those who seek power and control over others. Win-lose is not the preferred option — win-win moves all of us in a positive direction.
The candidates that I believe most represent this pragmatic, practical middle ground are: Joel Ongert (mayor); Chad Tamez, June Kruger, Kelly Lang (School Board); Ryan Hetzel (judge); and Janet Protasiewicz (judge). I urge those who also find themselves “in the middle” to join me in electing candidates who want to use their talents in the service of others.
Mike Sternig
West Bend